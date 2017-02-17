Obituary • 02-17-17 – Michele Anne Cox

Michele Anne Cox, 56, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 29, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Feb 17, 1960.

Michele was a Dallas-area Realtor and a longtime and prominent community leader. She will be greatly missed by friends and family. She worked extensively with the Old Oak Cliff Conservation League, chairing the Oak Cliff Home Tour for four years. Her colleagues at OOCCL praised her invaluable service to the Oak Cliff community.

She is survived by her mother, two brothers and a sister, all of Dallas, as well as a multitude of friends from Dallas and Galveston.

A mass of Christian burial was held on Friday, Feb. 3, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 8017 Preston Road in Dallas.

Rest in peace, dear friend. You were truly loved and we will never forget you.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition February, 17 2017.

