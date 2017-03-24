Obituary • 03-24-17

Craig Howard Quinonez passed away peacefully after a brave but short battle with cancer on Thursday, March 16, 2017. He was fortunate enough to be surrounded by his family and friends in his final days.

Craig was born on May 25, 1967, in Torrence, Calif., and moved to Dallas in 1992. He was a great friend and bartender to many in the Oak Lawn/Cedar Springs community. He held tenure at John L’s, The Hideaway, Alexandre’s, TMC: The Mining Company and, most recently, at Liquid Zoo.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Coker, and her husband, Jim Coker; father, Jesse Quinonez, and his wife, Rebecca Quinonez; sister Angie Lottridge and her family; sister Nicole Jones-Gyllstrom and her family, sister Cecilia Spies and her family; sister Jessica Quinonez and her family; brother Michael Mendes and his family; brother Tony Quinonez and his family; brother Chuy Quinonez and his family; brother Frank Quinonez and his family; cousin David Jones, nephew Colton Jones and many other extended family members.

Instead of a funeral, Craig wanted a party, so his friends will celebrate his life from 2-6 p.m. on April 30, with a Cinco de Mayo-themed party at the Liquid Zoo, 2506 Knight St.

When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition March 24, 2017.

