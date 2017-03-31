Obituary • 03-31-17 • Chris Allen Liston

Chris Allen Liston passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2017, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Garland, with his partner of 32 years, Terence Avendt, by his side.

Born Jan. 15, 1957, Chris was originally from Pt. Marion, Penn. He moved to the Dallas area in 1979.

Chris was a very kind and gentle person who loved animals. He devoted much of his spare time to caring for animals and finding them loving homes.

In addition to his partner, Terence Avendt, Chris is survived by his sisters, Lynn Liston Minor of Pennsylvannia and Sharon L. Stepp of Washingtonb.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. at White Rock Community Church, 9353 Garland Road in Dallas. Light refreshments and a time for visiting will follow.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition March 31, 2017.

