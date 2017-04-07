Obituary • 04-07-17 • Kenneth B. Henderson

Kenneth B. Henderson, born Feb. 5, 1957, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

Ken was witty and intelligent, loved music and movies and touched everyone he met.

He is survived by Ray Byars, his partner of 17 years; many lifelong friends including Sharon Lowry, Mike Morford, Jeanne Rubin and Lisa Mashigian; and his beloved dog, Sadie Mae.

After cremation, Ken’s remains will be flown to San Francisco for dispersal.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition April 7, 2017.

