Obituary • 05-05-17 • Kevin Graham

Kevin Graham, 53, of Pharr and Dallas, passed away peacefully April 20, 2017.

Kevin lived an active life of service and philanthropy. After retiring from software consulting, he built a successful real estate development business and served on many boards of directors for community centers, museums, even a bird sanctuary, while volunteering with numerous non-profits and the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District.

Kevin was a friend to everyone, a fitness enthusiast, a world-traveler, and an avid lover of architecture, art, design, historical preservation, and automobiles. A proud Texas A&M graduate he mentored many; his interest in technology and robotics became a passion he shared with many through youth programs in the Rio Grande Valley. He is loved and will be missed by thousands.

Celebrations of Kevin’ s life were held throughout the state. A special birthday weekend brunch will be held in his honor Sunday, July 16. Email nmpi.broadcast@gmail.com for more information. Donations in his honor may be made to Resource Center, Dallas, and Quinta Mazatlan, McAllen, Texas

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition May 5, 2017.

