Nathan Cullen Terry, age 50, went to be with his Lord Thursday, May 25. He is survived by Raymond B. White III (Trey), sister Elizabeth C. Moore of Abilene, brother Clay Terry of Elizabeth, CO., brother Marshall C. Terry of St.George, Utah many nieces, nephews, extended family and lifelong friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 at White Rock Community Church 9353 Garland Road.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition June 23, 2017.

