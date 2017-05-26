Obiturary • 05-26-17 • Peggy Drury

Peggy Drury, age 62, passed away May 11, 2017, in Dallas, with her family and close friends by her side, after courageously and gracefully living with cancer over the past several years.

Born on March 9, 1955, in Dallas, Peggy was the daughter of Bryant (Bill) and Velma Lou Drury. She grew up in Garland with her three siblings, graduated from South Garland High School in 1973. Peggy was an avid sports enthusiast, playing softball in her earlier years and supporting all of the major sports teams in the DFW area.

Peggy worked several jobs through the years, but the one that she truly loved was bartending. She worked for Joe Elliott at Juggs/Joes, and then for Howard Okon at The Brick. These jobs allowed her to meet a myriad of people, many of whom became lifelong friends and family.

She was also well known for her love of animals, and strays loved Peggy because she always took them in. She loved pet-sitting all of her four-legged nieces and nephews as well.

Peggy was preceded in death by her life partner, Diane Wileman, and her parents. She is survived by brothers Johnny Drury and wife Laura of Colorado Springs, and Mike Drury of Garland; her sister Kathy Drury Saunders and husband Robert (Bob) of Pottsboro; nephews Gregg Drury, Justin Saunders, Jarrod Saunders and Joel Saunders, and nieces Kristen Drury Young, Nicole Drury Tumbry, Sarah Drury and Rachel Drury.

A celebration of Peggy’s life will be at White Rock Community Church, 9353 Garland Road in Dallas on June 3, 2017 at 2 p.m.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition May 26, 2017.

