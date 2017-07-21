Obiturary • 07-21-17 • Lee Covington

Robert Lee Covington Jr., 54, formerly of Jonesboro, Ark., entered into the life eternal on Friday, July 7, 2017. Lee was born on Sept. 1, 1962, to Robert Lee “Skip” Covington Sr. and Anita McFarlin Covington of Jonesboro, Ark. He was raised as a member of First Christian Church and graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1980. Lee briefly attended Arkansas State University before obtaining a degree from Texas Christian University in 1985.

He began his career working for General Dynamics in Fort Worth before he found a passion for interior design, a field in which he worked many years in Fort Worth, Little Rock, Jonesboro, before the profession eventually brought him back to his final residence in Dallas.

Lee was a quality man in all that he did and finally realized the best quality of all was found in the church. For the past several years, Lee has served as the executive assistant to the senior pastor at Cathedral of Hope United Church of Christ in Dallas.

Lee had many good qualities; he was prompt, professional and immaculate in everything he did. In his later years, Lee found entertainment, pleasure and a supportive community in the church. He enjoyed time with his family and friends and was loved by many. His impeccable appearance was usually accompanied by a signature smile and laugh that was instantly recognizable to those that knew him.

Lee was preceded in death by his grandparents, WB “Bud” Covington, Marzelle Rees Covington, Winston O. McFarlin and Helen McFarlin; an aunt, Diane Noah, and an uncle, Steve Covington.

He is survived by his mother and father, Robert and Anita Covington Sr. of Jonesboro; a sister and her husband, Kathleen and Harold Copenhaver of Jonesboro; a niece, Lauren Nunnally (Michael) of Jonesboro; nephews, Austin Copenhaver and Myles Copenhaver of Jonesboro; a grand-nephew, Landry Nunnally of Jonesboro, and many other family and friends from his hometown.

He is also survived by his partner, Lee R. “Mack” McLeod of Dallas, and numerous friends and co-workers in North Texas, and by a cousin, Jason Hurley, and his husband, Benjamin Owen, of Tyler.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, July 22, at 1 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope United Church of Christ, 5910 Cedar Springs Road in Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist in funding one of Lee’s passions, the new entryway at Cathedral of Hope United Church of Christ. Checks may be made payable to Cathedral of Hope UCC, 5910 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75235 and marked “Entrance Project.” Each donor will be acknowledged in the Weekly Bulletin at Cathedral of Hope UCC.

