Obiturary • 07-28-17 • V. Gregory and B. Shankles

Vincent L. Gregory, 58, of Grover Street, Auburn passed peacefully Monday, July 17, 2017 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Vince was born in Joliet, Ill., on Feb. 24, 1959. He was the son of Steven Gregory and the late Betty Satterfield Gregory.

He was formerly an office manager for Cathedral Garden Apartments in Dallas. He was the Assistant Registrar at Emerson College. He attended Boston Conservatory of Music, and was an extremely talented flute player.

Vincent is survived by his devoted husband, Kenneth Dover, who shared his life for 16; years, his father Steven Gregory; his brother Michael Gregory and his wife Linda, and their children, Caitlin, Greer, Sophie and Isabel; his Aunt Floy Hougas of Illinois; and many loving friends throughout the US including close friends Steven Benjamin and John E. Johnson, Jr.

We fondly remember your love of plants and dogs, Walter and Kasper miss you. Thank you for the beautiful music, the joyous memories, and the love you shared with everyone. Your shining spirit will endure forever. Heaven’s orchestra has gained a beautiful musician.

A memorial service is being planned for the fall. Donations, in lieu of flowers, in his name to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Road, Waterloo, N.Y. 13165.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc, 197 South St. Auburn, N.Y. 13021.

Billy Jack Shankles, Jr. passed away surrounded by loved ones, Friday, July 14 and was laid to rest Wednesday, July 19 in Greenwood Mausoleum in Fort Worth.

Billy was born in Dallas and raised in the Dallas Metroplex. He’ll be remembered by those who knew and loved him as a caring and generous soul. His passions were tickling the ivory of his red lacquer piano, playing his saxophone and his favorite music as loud as he could and belting out his favorite tunes during karaoke in the community.

Billy’s amazing and powerful presence was felt in many ways, including his ability to befriend any stranger, especially those in need.

Billy is preceded in death by his father, Billy Jack Shankles, Sr.; his mother Melissa Case; and brother Be-Bob.

Billy is survived by his husband, Tino Olivas; his best friend and soulmate Bryan S. Adkins; his lifelong mentor and friend Lee M. Barron; and Billy’s three Chihuahuas, Evita, Layla and Zarita. He also leaves behind his stepfather, Ron Case; his sister, Angel Lynn Cruz; his aunts Frankie, Sheila and Linda and Uncle Gary. He will be missed by his many cousins, nieces, nephews and those who knew him well in the community as well as those who’s lives he touched briefly.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition July 28, 2017.

