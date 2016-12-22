Omar Narvaez running for Dallas City Council

Lambda Legal community educator and former Stonewall Democrats President Omar Narvaez is running for Dallas City Council District 6. He is challenging three-term incumbent Monica Alonzo. If she wins, this would be her final term in office due to term limits. Narvaez currently serves on the Dallas County Schools board.

While it’s unusual for a candidate to unseat an incumbent on Dallas City Council, Councilman Scott Griggs won his seat against incumbent Dave Neumann.

In a break from council tradition, District 14 Councilman Philip Kingston endorsed Narvaez. In a Facebook post, Kingston wrote, “I endorse Omar Narvaez for D6. Please send me Omar. I want to work with him.”

Kingston wrote that he was endorsing him as a private citizen and in his official capacity as city councilman, which, he said, are about the same thing. Alonzo supports the tollroad in the Trinity River. Kingston and Narvaez opposed it.

District 6 includes most of West Dallas but also includes The Design District and two small wedges into North Dallas: South of I-635 from I-35 to Marsh Lane and another narrow strip from I-35 to Midway Road between Northwest Highway and Walnut Hill Road.

CORRECTION: Originally we wrote, “Narvaez becomes the first openly LGBT person to seek the District 6 seat.” Actually, Buster Spiller ran for the District seat twice. Buster is very gay.

