The Oscar nominations are out and as expected ‘Moonlight’ is a major contender

The Oscar nominations are out, and as expected, Moonlight — about an African-American male’s journey from child to questioning teen to closeted adult — joined La La Land as the frontrunners in major categories.
PICTURE
Moonlight; La La Land; Manchester by the Sea; Hidden Figures; Hell or High Water; Arrival; Hacksaw Ridge; Lion; Fences.
Damien Chazelle, La La Land; Barry Jenkins, Moonlight; Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea; Denis Villeneuve, Arrival; Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge.
Isabelle Huppert, Elle; Natalie Portman, Jackie; Ruth Negga, Loving; Emma Stone, La La Land; Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis, Fences; Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures; Nicole Kidman, Lion; Naomie Harris, Moonlight; Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea.
ACTOR
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea; Ryan Gosling, La La Land; Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge; Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic; Denzel Washington, Fences.
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water; Dev Patel, Lion; Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea; Mahershala Ali, Moonlight; Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals.
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival; Fences; Hidden Figures; Lion; Moonlight.
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
20th Century Women; Hell or High Water; La La Land; The Lobster; Manchester by the Sea.
VFX
Deepwater Horizon; Doctor Strange; The Jungle Book; Kubo and the Two Strings; Rogue One.
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
O.J.: Made in America; 13th; I Am Not Your Negro; Life, Animated; Fire at Sea.
ANIMATED FEATURE
Kubo and the Two Strings; Moana; The Red Turtle; My Life as a Zucchini; Zootopia.
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Toni Erdmann (Germany); The Salesman (Iran); Tanna (Australia); Land of Mine (Denmark); A Man Called Ove (Sweden).
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove; Star Trek Beyond; Suicide Squad.
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival; Lion; La La Land; Moonlight; Silence.
FILM EDITING
Arrival; Hacksaw Ridge; Hell or High Water; La La Land; Moonlight.
SONG
“Audition,” La La Land; “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls; “City of Stars,” La La Land; “How Far I’ll Go,” Moana; “The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story.
SCORE
Jackie; La la Land; Lion; Moonlight; Passengers.
COSTUMES
Allied; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Florence Foster Jenkins; Jackie; La La Land.
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Arrival; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Hail Caesar!; Passengers; La La Land.
SOUND MIXING
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Bengazi; Arrival; Hacksaw Ridge; La La Land; Rogue One.
SOUND EDITING
Arrival; Hacksaw Ridge; La La Land; Sully; Deepwater Horizon.
LIVE ACTION SHORT
Ennemis Interieurs; La Femme et le TGV; Sing; Silent Nights; Timecode.
ANIMATED SHORT
Blind Vaysha; Borrowed Time; Pear Cider and Cigarettes; Pearl; Piper.
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
4.1 Miles; Extremis; Joe’s violin; The White Helmets; Watani: My Homeland.