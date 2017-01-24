The Oscar nominations are out and as expected ‘Moonlight’ is a major contender

The Oscar nominations are out, and as expected, Moonlight — about an African-American male’s journey from child to questioning teen to closeted adult — joined La La Land as the frontrunners in major categories.

PICTURE

Moonlight; La La Land; Manchester by the Sea; Hidden Figures; Hell or High Water; Arrival; Hacksaw Ridge; Lion; Fences.

DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle, La La Land; Barry Jenkins, Moonlight; Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea; Denis Villeneuve, Arrival; Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge.

ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert, Elle; Natalie Portman, Jackie; Ruth Negga, Loving; Emma Stone, La La Land; Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, Fences; Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures; Nicole Kidman, Lion; Naomie Harris, Moonlight; Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea.

ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea; Ryan Gosling, La La Land; Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge; Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic; Denzel Washington, Fences.

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water; Dev Patel, Lion; Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea; Mahershala Ali, Moonlight; Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals.

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival; Fences; Hidden Figures; Lion; Moonlight.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

20th Century Women; Hell or High Water; La La Land; The Lobster; Manchester by the Sea.

VFX

Deepwater Horizon; Doctor Strange; The Jungle Book; Kubo and the Two Strings; Rogue One.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

O.J.: Made in America; 13th; I Am Not Your Negro; Life, Animated; Fire at Sea.

ANIMATED FEATURE

Kubo and the Two Strings; Moana; The Red Turtle; My Life as a Zucchini; Zootopia.

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Toni Erdmann (Germany); The Salesman (Iran); Tanna (Australia); Land of Mine (Denmark); A Man Called Ove (Sweden).

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove; Star Trek Beyond; Suicide Squad.

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival; Lion; La La Land; Moonlight; Silence.

FILM EDITING

Arrival; Hacksaw Ridge; Hell or High Water; La La Land; Moonlight.

SONG

“Audition,” La La Land; “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls; “City of Stars,” La La Land; “How Far I’ll Go,” Moana; “The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story.

SCORE

Jackie; La la Land; Lion; Moonlight; Passengers.

COSTUMES

Allied; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Florence Foster Jenkins; Jackie; La La Land.

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Hail Caesar!; Passengers; La La Land.

SOUND MIXING

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Bengazi; Arrival; Hacksaw Ridge; La La Land; Rogue One.

SOUND EDITING

Arrival; Hacksaw Ridge; La La Land; Sully; Deepwater Horizon.

LIVE ACTION SHORT

Ennemis Interieurs; La Femme et le TGV; Sing; Silent Nights; Timecode.

ANIMATED SHORT

Blind Vaysha; Borrowed Time; Pear Cider and Cigarettes; Pearl; Piper.

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

4.1 Miles; Extremis; Joe’s violin; The White Helmets; Watani: My Homeland.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)