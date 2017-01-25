Parkland Hospital continues to offer ACA enrollment assistance

The Affordable Care Act has not been repealed yet and the final deadline for applying for health insurance is approaching. The open enrollment period to purchase insurance on the Health Insurance Exchange ends on Jan. 31.

For those who still need to enroll, the best source for information about the Marketplace is the website www.healthcare.gov. The website is available 24/7 and provides information on how the Marketplace works, what the benefits are and key deadlines. Individuals can also call 800-318-2596 to speak with trained customer service representatives 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Parkland Hospital has certified application counselors available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday in Parkland’s Business Office to answer questions about the ACA and provide help enrolling in the Marketplace for those needing further assistance.

The business office is located on the first floor of the old Parkland building at 5201 Harry Hines Blvd.

“We have a limited number of certified application counselors available to assist patients with the enrollment process,” said Rhonda Miller, Parkland’s Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle. “We encourage those who may qualify for the Marketplace to log into the government’s website or speak to one of the government’s trained customer service representatives.”

Those who may need assistance can contact Parkland’s Customer Service department at 214-590-4900.

