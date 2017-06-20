‘Paws in the Plaza’ is Tuesday at Victory Plaza

American Airlines Center is hosting “Paws in the Plaza” on Tuesday June 20, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the American Airlines Center in Victory Plaza as a way to help homeless critters find loving homes as well as benefit the SPCA of Texas and its Community Pet Program. The event will collect leash and collar donations for the Community Pet Program and raise funds for SPCA.

Organizers hope to collect at least 35,000 leases and collars for the program, which “provides another layer of support to the people and their pets of Southern Dallas, keeping pets in homes, off the streets and out of shelters.” Chewy.com kicked off the effort by donating 400 leashes and collars.

Paws in the Plaza will include pet-friendly activities, vendors, food trucks, $25 on-site pet adoptions, raffles and more. For each leash or collar you donate, you’ll get a raffle ticket, and Dustin Kross with The New Hot 93.3 will be broadcasting live from the Victory Plaza studios.

SPCA of Texas is offering $25 dog and cat adoptions through Sept. 3. The fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older, and an FIV/FeLV for cats for months and older. It also includes an initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of free PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies and tag and a free leash.

The event is sponsored by American Airlines Center, Chewy.com, Citydog! Club, DFW Street Eats, Levy, Noah’s Bark All-Natural Dog Biscuits, The Arrangement, Uber, Victory Park and Victory Tavern City Grille. Good Morning Texas/WFAA and New Hot 93.3FM are media sponsors.

