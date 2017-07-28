Percent of people with HIV under control doubles

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data on the nation’s progress in HIV testing and treatment, showing that nearly half of Americans with HIV have their virus under control.

Of the estimated 1.1 million people living with HIV in the United States in 2014, the latest year with data available, 85 percent were diagnosed and knew they had HIV, and 49 percent had the virus under control through treatment.

CDC previously estimated that in 2010, 83 percent of people living with HIV were diagnosed, but only 28 percent had their virus under control.

Expanded availability of testing and treatment, coupled with updated treatment guidelines in 2012 that recommended treatment for all people with HIV infection, probably contributed to the success in driving down new HIV infections by 18 percent between 2010 and 2014 in the U.S.

