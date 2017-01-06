Pet of the week • 01-06-17

Meet Mulan, a fun, 1-year-old Rottweiler mix weighing 35-pounds. She is mostly black with rusty points on her muzzle, eyes and feet. She is very energetic, playful and friendly. She loves meeting new people, making friends, playing with all kinds of toys, going for long walks and running around in the yard. Mulan has been spayed, microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Her adoption fee is only $50, so come on over and meet her today! #149779

Mulan is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas at 2400 Lone Star Drive near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m., seven days a week. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition January 6, 2017

