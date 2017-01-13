Pet of the week • 01-13-17

Meet Fender, a guy who is ready to rock your world. He is a 1-year-old, brown tabby domestic shorthair mix with gorgeous golden eyes. He came to the SPCA of Texas on Dec. 16 when he was rescued from inhumane conditions. Despite his rough past, Fender is a fun-loving, goofy guy who can’t wait to meet his new family. He loves to play with toys, adores petting and making new friends. He gets along with the other kitties in his condo and likes lounging in the sun. He has been neutered, tested negative for FIV/FeLV, microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. #151176

Fender is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive, near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m., seven days a week. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and an FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition January 13, 2017

