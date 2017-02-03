Pet of the week • 02-03-17

Meet Buster, a well-behaved boxer/labrador mix who’s about 10 years old. He’s a fairly larger fellow, weighing 57 pounds. He was transferred to the SPCA of Texas from Dallas Animal Services after he was surrendered there because his previous family had a new baby. He is very sweet, loving and laid-back, loves to go for walks, and is wonderful on his leash. He knows “sit,” and will happily do so for a treat. He is potty-trained, crate-trained and rides well in the car. Buster has been neutered, microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. #151876

Buster is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas at 2400 Lone Star Drive near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m., 7 days a week. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition February 3, 2017.

