Pet of the week • 02-17-17

Meet Luciano, a 2-year-old, 58-pound pit bull mix who is a real sweetheart. He’s still learning how to live in the “people world” and although some people find him intimidating because of his size, he’s actually a gentle giant. He moves slowly and likes hanging out with other laid back dogs. He’s pretty shy and needs a warm-up period when getting to know new people. So he would like a calm, quiet home with a family who understands that he likes to move at a turtle’s pace. Luciano has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on his age-appropriate vaccinations. #151423

Luciano is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m., seven days a week. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition February, 17 2017.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)