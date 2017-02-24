Pet of the week • 02-24-17

Meet Minnie, a 2-year-old, black-and-white pit bull mix. At just 38 pounds, she’s a petite little lady who loves to give kisses. She came to the SPCA of Texas on Nov. 22 after being rescued from inhumane conditions, so she’s had a rocky start to life. But she just knows that her future holds a loving forever family and a home to call her own. She’s sweet, enjoys lots of belly rubs and is an amazing athlete! She likes playing with toys, going for runs and sleeping next to you. She would prefer to have all of your attention to herself, so she’d do best an only pet , Minnie has been spayed, microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. #150582

Minnie is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas at 2400 Lone Star Drive, near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m., seven days a week. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition February, 24, 2017.

