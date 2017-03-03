Pet of the Week • 03-03-17

Meet Kiki, a gentle, 3-year-old, orange-tabby-and- white domestic shorthair mix boy. He’s a bit bashful when meeting new people, but loves to be petted once he gets to know you. He came to the SPCA of Texas on Jan. 31 when he was surrendered to an Animal Cruelty Investigator because his previous owner could not properly care for him. He adores other cats, enjoys soaking up the warm sun, having meaningful chats and people watching. Kiki is coming out of his shell and gaining confidence every day and would appreciate a family who can be patient with him. Because he can be a bit shy, he may do best in a home without children under 10. Kiki has been neutered, microchipped, tested negative for FIV/FeLV and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come hang out with this sweet soul today! #152074

Kiki is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive, near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m., seven days a week. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition March 3, 2017.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)