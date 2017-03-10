Pet of the Week • 03-10-17

Meet Big’Nm a 2-year-old, 51-pound, black-and-white pit bull mix with a big personality. He loves wrestling with people and getting a little rowdy, so he’d love to have an active family who can keep up with him. He’d also love a family that doesn’t mind him loving all over them and who will love on him, too. He is pretty smart — he knows how to sit on command — and he’d like a family that is willing to teach him how to be a good boy. He is super food motivated, but will be your friend forever whether you have food or not. He would be best as an only dog. He is heartworm positive, but his treatments will be free at any Metroplex VCA Animal Hospital once he’s adopted, thanks to generous donors. Big’N has been neutered and microchipped and is up to date on his age-appropriate vaccinations. Come by the shelter to meet him today. #151466

Big’Nm is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive, near I-30 West and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m., seven days a week. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition March 10, 2017.

