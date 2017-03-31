Pet of the Week • 03-31-17

General Patton reporting for duty — the duty of love, that is! Patton is a friendly, 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix with orange tabby striped fur. So far, his life has been a bit of a wild ride, but he’d love for the next thing he conquers to be a home of his very own. He’s very playful and quite the acrobat. He will snuggle up to anyone he meets and showers them with purrs. He is positive for FeLV, but he can still live a loving and happy life; he just needs to be the only pet in your home. General Patton has been neutered, microchipped, tested negative for FIV and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. His adoption fee is only $75, so come meet him today! #152041

General Patton is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive, near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m., seven days a week. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition March 31, 2017.

