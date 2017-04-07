Pet of the week • 04-07-17

Meet King, a 2-year-old, 78-pound fawn pit bull mix. King had a rough life and had to learn to be a tough guy to get through it. But since coming to the SPCA shelter, he has learned to like the people here and even some of the other dogs. Now, he is an energetic guy who enjoys running around the yard and playing with toys and would love to find a family to play and run with him. Because of his size and strength, he may do best in a home without small children so he doesn’t accidentally hurt anyone. He is very food motivated and would like to go to a home where the treats are plentiful. If you are looking for a big goofy guy to join your family, he might just be the one for you, but if you have other dogs at home, please bring them up for a meet-and-greet so they can check each other out. King has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on his age-appropriate vaccinations. #151624

King is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, and noon-7 p.m., Thursday-Saturday. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition April 7, 2017.

