Pet of the Week • 04-14-17

Meet Tabitha, a gentle, 5-year-old, torbie domestic shorthair mix, weighing in at a sturdy 11 pounds. The shelter has been a little scary for her and she’s a bit shy with strangers, but a total love with her close friends and family. She is a certified lap warmer, and loves to sit with you while you scratch her head and chin. Tabitha is incredibly sweet, calm and playful at times. She doesn’t mind the other kitties in her condo, and can often be found sunbathing on her bed. In her previous home, she was overwhelmed by the bounding energy of dogs and small children, so she’d do best in a home without them. Tabitha has been spayed, microchipped, tested negative for FIV/FeLV and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. #151733

Tabitha is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive, near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and noon-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition April 14, 2017.

