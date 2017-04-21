Pet of the week • 04-21-17

Meet Bart, a 3-year-old, black-and-white collie mix weighing 60 pounds. He’s a staff and volunteer favorite who had a bit of a rough past but is being been spoiled here. He rides great in the car, and as long as you take him outside regularly, he does all his business outside. He gets along with most other dogs, but he might need to be supervised while playing with them because sometimes he gets a little too energetic. If you already have dogs, please bring them to meet him to see if they get along well. He mainly just wants to be near his human or at least be able to see you when he’s lounging on his dog bed. He loves to cuddle with people, and he walks well on a leash. Sometimes loud noises scare him, but he knows you’ll stay right next to him if he hears any of those while you are

on your walks. Bart has been neutered, microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. #135109

Bart is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sunday -Wednesday and noon-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more). Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs 6 months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition April 21, 2017.

