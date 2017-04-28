Pet of the Week • 04-28-17

Itty Bitty is a 7-year-old, brown-tabby-and-white domestic shorthair mix. He’s a small guy, weighing only 4 pounds, but his heart is big. He was surrendered to the SPCA of Texas because his previous owner developed allergies to him. He is a total lovebug and adores having his head and neck scratched. Itty Bitty has been neutered, microchipped, tested negative for FeLV and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. He is positive for FIV, but he can still live a long, happy life; he’ll just need to be the only kitty in the home, or will need to live with other FIV-positive kitties. His adoption fee is only $50. #86693

Itty Bitty is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas,t 2400 Lone Star Drive, near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and noon-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition April 28, 2017.

