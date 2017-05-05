Pet of the Week • 05-05-17

Meet Brianna, a 2-year-old, brindle Pit Bull mix weighing 44 pounds. She came to the SPCA of Texas on Feb. 10 after being rescued by an animal cruelty investigator. She is kind, loving and gentle. She can be a little shy around new people, but once she gets to know you, she’ll be your friend forever. She loves going on walks and hanging out with other dogs. She’s super affectionate and will shower you with hugs and kisses as much as you’ll let her. If you’re looking for a lovable, huggable gal to spend lazy Sundays with or take on outdoor adventures, she’s the one for you. Brianna has been spayed and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. She is heartworm positive, but thanks to generous donors, her treatments will be free at any Metroplex-area VCA Animal Hospital once she’s adopted. #152350

Brianna is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and noon-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition May 5, 2017.

