Pet of the week • 05-12-17

Meet Moyet, a 3-year-old, brindle pit bull mix weighing 52 pounds, and with a darling personality. She came to the SPCA of Texas on Feb. 18 when she was rescued by an animal cruelty investigator. She loves going on walks and adores being petted even more. She’s a total sweetheart, and a pro at snuggling. She’s gentle, calm and easy going so she’d be a great companion for everything from just hanging out to morning walks around the neighborhood. Moyet has been spayed, microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Her adoption fee is only $125. #152570

Moyet is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and noon-7 p.m. Thursday- Saturday. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition May 12, 2017.

