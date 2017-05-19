Pet of the Week • 05-19-17

Meet Varkosha, a 4-year-old, male black-and-white domestic longhair mix with the coolest lion’s mane haircut. He was surrendered to the SPCA of Texas on April 14 because his previous owner had landlord/insurance issues. He is a total sweetheart and super affectionate. He loves being petted all over, sitting in your lap and being held. He gets along with the other kitties in his condo, and is a laid-back gentleman with everyone he meets. Varkosha has been neutered, tested negative for FIV/FeLV, microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet him today, and you can spend some quality time together. #124907

Varkosha is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive. near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and noon-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition May 19, 2017.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)