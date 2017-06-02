Pet of the Week • 06-02-17

Meet Josie, a 1-year-old, brown tabby domestic shorthair mix, who is a social butterfly and loves attention. She is extremely playful and is all about having a good time. She enjoys playing with all kinds of toys but is pretty focused on her play and can get a little rough, so she may do best in a home without little kids. She also really enjoys being petted, and adores when people love on her. She is positive for FIV, but she can still live a long, happy life; an SPCA of Texas adoption counselor can tell you more about how to care for a kitty like her. Josie has been spayed, microchipped, tested negative for FeLV and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. #152703

Josie is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive, near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and noon-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition June 2, 2017.

