Pet of the Week • 06-09-17

Meet Estella, a 3-year-old, gray American pit bull mix, weighing 67-pounds. She was surrendered to the SPCA of Texas on March 3 because she was a little too active for her previous owner. She’s looking for a strong friend who will roughhouse with her and has lots of space and lots of muscle. She gets pretty excited around cats, so she’d do best in a home without any. If you have any other dogs, please bring them to meet her so you can see if they get along. Estella has been spayed, microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $95. #147505

Estella is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas at 2400 Lone Star Drive, near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and noon-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition June 9, 2017.

