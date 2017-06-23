Pet of the week • 06-23-17

Say hello to Simba, a bona-fide house panther with sleek black fur and bright yellow-green eyes. Ok — he’s actually a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix. But like his namesake, he is friendly, loyal, playful and adventurous. He will roar — or meow — excitedly every time you come to visit him. He loves being petted, playing with all kinds of toys, eating yummy treats and making new friends. He is positive for FIV, a manageable but transmittable disease, so he’ll need to be the only cat in the home. Simba has been neutered, microchipped, tested negative for FeLV and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. #148301

Simba is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed, noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition June 23, 2017.

