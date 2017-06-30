Pet of the week • 06-30-17

Say hello to Itty Bitty. He is a 7-year-old, brown tabby and white domestic shorthair mix. Like his name suggests, he’s a small guy, weighing only 4 pounds, but he has a huge heart. He was surrendered to the SPCA of Texas on Feb. 10 because his previous owner developed allergies to him. He is a total lovebug and adores having his head and neck scratched. If you’re looking for a friendly, loving cat to snuggle with, he’s your man! Itty Bitty has been neutered, microchipped, tested negative for FeLV and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. He is positive for FIV, but he can still live a long, happy life; he’ll just need to be the only kitty in the home, or will need to live with other FIV-positive kitties. His adoption fee is only $25 right now, so come meet him today! #86693

Itty Bitty is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed., and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. SPCA of Texas offers a special summer rate of $25 to adopt any pets, except small mammals and livestock.Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition June 30, 2017.

