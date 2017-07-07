Pet of the Week • 07-07-17

Meet Canelo, a laid back 4-year-old Shepherd mix with a red-and-black coat and an affinity for gentle strokes. He prefers to keep watch outside and would love a home where he can go in and out as he pleases. He does need a tall, sturdy fence, though, since he tends to test his boundaries sometimes. He is heartworm positive, but SPCA of Texas is treating the condition, and his medications will be free to whomever adopts him. He’s up to date with all age-appropriate vaccination and has been neutered and microchipped. His adoption fee is $25. #153126

Canelo is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed., and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. All adoption fees — except for small mammals and livestock — are $25 through the summer, and the fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition July 7, 2017.

