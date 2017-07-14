Pet of the week • 07-14-17

Meet Chloe, a 3-year-old domestic short hair mix tortoiseshell who weighs 9 pounds. She’s a shy lady hoping to find a home with patient people. She loves playing with dangling toys and chasing toys and balls, and she really likes cuddling. Though she can be particular about the way she likes to be held, she enjoys curling up next to a warm body and taking a snooze. Chloe is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her age-appropriate vaccinations. If you’re looking for a cat’s cat, she’s the girl for you. # 152080

Chloe is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive, near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed. and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat.. In celebration of 100 Days of Summer at the SPCA of Texas, you can adopt any dog, cat, puppy or kitten for only $25. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition July 14, 2017.

