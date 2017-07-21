Pet of the Week • 07-21-17

Meet Leroy, a 9-year-old black-and-white border collie mix weighing 87 pounds. A staff and volunteer favorite, Leroy is a gentle giant and just the sweetest boy ever. He walks well on a leash, rides great in the car and as long as you take him out regularly, he does all his business outside. He even knows some commands such as sit and shake. Leroy is neutered and microchipped and has all his age-appropriate vaccinations. His adoption fee is only $25. Stop by and meet Leroy soon. #20411

Leroy, is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed., and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. In celebration of 100 Days of Summer at the SPCA of Texas, you can adopt any dog, cat, puppy or kitten for only $25 (excluding livestock). Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition July 21, 2017.

