Pet of the Week • 07-28-17

King Smalls

Meet King Smalls, a 4-year-old, grey and white Pit Bull mix who weighs about 45 pounds. He is a very sweet boy who loves walking around, snuggling with people and getting back rubs fit for a king! He was surrendered to the SPCA of Texas on July 1 to search for a new home. He is very friendly and nice to other dogs and would love nothing more than to have a family of his own. Will it be yours? King Smalls has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on his age-appropriate vaccinations. If you’re looking for a lot of love in a little body, come meet him today! He is a true companion looking for his soul mate! #153355

King Smalls is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas at 2400 Lone Star Drive near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. In celebration of 100 Days of Summer at the SPCA of Texas, you can adopt any dog, cat, puppy or kitten for only $25 (Excluding Livestock). Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition July 28, 2017.

