Pet of the week • 12-23-16

What’s better than a border collie/pit bull mix, dressed up like a Christmas elf and named Dragon? At a little more than a year old and weighing about 40 pounds, Dragon is a smart, sweet and energetic fellow who loves going for runs, playing fetch and hanging out with other dogs. He’s looking for a family that loves outdoor adventures as much as he does. Dragon has been neutered and microchipped and has all vaccinations appropriate for his age.

He is housed at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas. For more information on adopting Dragon or one of the SPCA’s other lovely dogs or cats, call 214-744-7722 or visiting SPCA.org.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition December 23, 2016.

