Pet of the week • 12-30-16

Hoss, a boxer mix, is about four years old and at 61 pounds, he is a big ol’ love-bug of a dog who loves playing ball and can catch it in mid air. He already knows some commands — sit, down, crawl, come, stay and shake — as he’s a hard worker, motivated by food, who can surely learn even more. He would do best in a home with no children or children over 14 who can handle a big dog.

Hoss has been neutered and microchipped and has all vaccinations appropriate for his age. He is housed at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas. For more information on adopting Dragon or one of the SPCA’s other lovely dogs or cats, call 214-744-7722 or visiting SPCA.org.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition December 30, 2016.

