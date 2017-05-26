Pet of the Week 05-26-17

Meet Minnie, a 2-year-old, black-and-white pit bull mix weighing 38 pounds. She’s a petite little lady who loves to give kisses and enjoys lots of belly rubs. She’s also a pretty amazing athlete who likes playing with toys, going for runs and sleeping next you once she’s all tuckered out. She gets along with other dogs but isn’t a big fan of small kids. Minnie has been spayed, microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. #150582

Minnie is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and noon-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition May 26, 2017.

