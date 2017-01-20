Pets of the Week • 01-20-17

Princess Peanut is available for adoption from the Richardson Humane Society. She is about 9 months old and weighs 8 pounds. She is truly the happiest dog on the planet. She likes cats, dogs and every person she meets. For more information about Princess Peanut visit RichsrdsonHumaneSociety.org.

Meet Max, a 3-year-old, brown-and-tan pit bull/boxer mix weighing 63 pounds. He’s goofy, sweet, affectionate and playful. He loves to be petted, and will lean on you or climb into your lap for loving. He walks well on his leash, enjoys playing with toys and likes making new friends. If you have any other dogs at home, please bring them to meet him so you can see how they get along, but would do best in a home without cats. Max has been neutered, microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. He is heartworm positive, but thanks to generous donors, his treatments will be free at any Metroplex-area VCA Animal Hospital once he’s adopted. #145326.

Max is at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas at 2400 Lone Star Drive near I-30 and Hampton Road. Hours are noon to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Regular adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $125 for adult dogs 6 months or older and kittens 0-6 months, $75 for adult cats 6 months or older and $50 for senior dogs or cats 7 years or older and VIP dogs and cats (available for adoption for 30 days or more.) Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.

Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition January 20, 2017.

