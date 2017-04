On Monday, Dallas Voice Executive Editor Arnold Wayne Jones posted a few photos of the festivities at Easter in Lee Park. Dallas Voice photog Chuck Marcelo was there, too, and he’s sent us a bunch more shots of all the fun, including the ever-popular Pooch Parade.

Here’s the first installment of Chuck’s photos from Easter in Lee Park and the Pooch Parade. Enjoy, and watch for Parts 2 and 3 of Chuck’s photo highlights.

