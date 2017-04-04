PHOTOS: Reconstructed wetlands attract diverse array of wildlife

The 50-acre Wakodahatchee Wetlands in Delray Beach and the 100-acre Green Cay Wetlands in Boynton Beach are two of the most beautiful water utility properties ever developed. I visited both on my recent trip to Florida.

Every day, 2 million gallons of treated waste water is filtered through Wakodahatchee and reclaimed for use in southern Palm Beach County. The water is filtered naturally with plants that have always filtered water gently flowing through the nearby Everglades.

Boardwalks meander through both facilities that were jointly developed by the water utility and the parks department.

Wakodahatchee, which is a decade older than Green Cay, has attracted a more diverse population of birds, alligators, turtles and other wildlife.

Wakodahatchee is on Jog Road north of Lake Ida Road. Green Cay is on Hagan Ranch Road south of Flavor Pict Road. Both are free and open dawn to dusk.

