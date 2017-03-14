It’s Pi Day — what’s your favorite #NerdDessert?

Today is a nerd holiday — coming, not ironically, exactly one month after Valentine’s Day: March 14, or 3.14, aka “Pi Day” (in honor of the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter). Of course, it rhymes with “pie,” so pie is a popular dessert today. But I started wondering: What other snacks might a nerd enjoy, any day of the year?

Here are some I came up with. Add your own, #NerdDessert or #NerdSnack.

Lorna Doone by Frank Herbert

Rice Krispies Trapezoids

Oreo Borealis

Hershey’s light touching of the lips to indicate affection

Ginger Snapchat

Three Mouseketeers bar

Lemon three-dimensional chess pie

Worlds of War Kraft Mac n Cheese

Chocolate chip Cookie Lyon

Stephen Hawking Cake (during Lent only)

