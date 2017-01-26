Police release new photos of Whitener attacker

Dallas police released additional photos of Derrick Whitener’s attackers. DART surveillance camera caught the pair in CityPlace Station with one of the attackers still holding the wooden rod used in the attack.

On Jan. 14, Whitener was assaulted with a wooden rod by two suspects in the Target parking lot located at 2417 N. Haskell Avenue. At about 11:05 p.m. While inside, Whitener reported the individuals as suspicious to Target personnel. Meanwhile, the suspects remained near the front entrance. When he left Target, the pair attacked him.

Police aren’t investigating this as an act of revenge rather than a hate crime.

Whitener is out of intensive care, but still recovering at Baylor.

From Dallas Police:

Dallas Police detectives have released new surveillance pictures of the suspects involved in this offense. These pictures show the suspects at the Cityplace Station about fifteen minutes after the offense occurred.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or knows the identity of these suspects, they are encouraged to contact Detective Hubner in the Assaults Unit at (214) 671-3639 or Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000.00 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for this offense.

Description of suspects:

Suspect #1: B/M/18-20, 5’9”, 150 pounds. Last seen wearing a gray jacket, black pants, black backpack, black gloves, gorilla mask, and armed with a 3 foot wooden dowel rod.

Suspect #2: B/M/18-20, 5’9”, 150 pounds. Last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, red/blue jeans, white Nike shoes, black backpack, and a gorilla mask.

