Police seek suspects in Pizza Patron robbery

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects — pictured above — who robbed the Pizza Patron restaurant at 5542 Maple Ave. in Dallas on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Police said the two entered the store about 12:15 p.m. and threatened the cashier with a knife while demanding all the money from the register. No one was injured in the incident.

Suspect No. 1 is a white male, 25-30 years old, 5 feet, 7inches tall, with an athletic build who was wearing a green t-shirt, navy zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, red and black shoes with reflective parts, and a baseball hat with red bill.

The second suspect is also a white male, 23-28 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a thin build and black hair and wearing a white t-shirt, multi-colored jacket, khaki pants, brown house shoes and a white beanie.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has information about the robbery should call Det. K. Schiver at 214-671-3655.

If you have info but want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this and other felony offenses.

