The Academy Awards will be presented next Sunday, and you probably have your favorites. But what are their chances with the only people who matter — the academy voters? Once again, the Magnolia Theatre in the West Village is hosting a panel discussion of the likely winners in all the major categories. And it’s all free. Just show up by 7 p.m. at the Magnolia and sit n. Oh, and I’ll be one of the panelists!

