Pride flag stolen from Unitarian Church in Plano

Community Unitarian Church has been flying a rainbow flag on a pole attached to its sign along Parker Road in Plano.

On Easter, the flag was stolen and replaced with an American flag and a note that read, “I didn’t agree with your flag. So I took it down. If you don’t agree with this one, you can take it down. P.S. There are only two genders.”

Yes, because if I don’t agree with you, I have a right to go on your property and steal something from you, as long as I replace it with something I prefer.

Church members are too concerned with the theft and will replace the Pride flag that will fly side by side with the American flag, according to the Rev. Patrick Price.

On the church’s Facebook page, Mark Thompson, obviously not a fan of the church, wrote, “These planted publicity stunts are really getting old….but I guess they still work. Nice one!”

But others reacted more optimistically. Rafael Jose Torres wrote, “Can’t wait to see the two flags side by side.”

Plano police are looking into the incident.

