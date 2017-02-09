Come to Pride Night with ‘Hedwig’ at the Winspear tonight

My full review of Hedwig & the Angry Inch will not appear until later today or early tomorrow, but this is all you need to know: The show is amazing, and tonight promises to be even more amazing, as the Dallas Voice and Cathedral of Hope have paired with the AT&T Performing Arts Center to sponsor Pride Night, an LGBT-specific party-and-performance. Arrive by 6:30 p.m. to enjoy signature cocktails, a live DJ, cast appearances, a raffle and dancing until midnight (of, and you can check out the performance from 7:30–9:15 as well with tickets, here). Learn more about the party here, and check out the paper (in print or online) for the official review. Cheers!

