No Pride proclamation from Trump

Note to all those gay Republicans and others who claimed that President Donald Trump was going to be a friend to the LGBT community: YOU WERE WRONG.

On Wednesday, May 31, Trump signed a proclamation declaring June to be “National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, 2017.” Apparently, there is not enough room in June for Caribbean-Americans and the LGBT folk, because Trump has failed — at least so far — to issue a proclamation honoring June as national LGBT Pride Month.

(We were spoiled with eight years of President Obama recognizing Pride month with proclamations and actual celebrations; you know, like bathing the White House in rainbow lights for Marriage Equality Day in 2015.)

Trump is not only NOT a friend, he is, in fact, a huge enemy to our community, despite his daughter’s claims of love and support for all her LGBT friends.

As a statement from the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation noted, “Since Day One of his presidency, Donald Trump has approved policy that systematically erases LGBTQ Americans from the fabric of this nation. From removing any mention of ‘LGBTQ’ on government websites to rescinding guidance that protection the rights of transgender students at their schools, the Trump Administration has made a point to halt full acceptance for LGBTQ Americans.”

Oh yeah, and let’s not forget that thanks to Trump, Indiana’s former Homophobe in Chief, Mike Pence, is now vice president.

